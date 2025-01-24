National

Richards Bay exports rise to highest in three years

Coal exports from RBCT were up 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024 amid signs of improving freight rail performance

24 January 2025 - 14:11
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Picture: REUTERS/TANISHA HEIBERG
Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Picture: REUTERS/TANISHA HEIBERG

Coal exports from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) rose 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024, the highest in three years, amid signs of improving freight rail performance.

SA’s coal shipments have declined from 76-million tonnes in 2017, mainly due to state-owned freight rail and port operator Transnet’s lack of capacity to haul commodities to export markets.

Coal exports through RBCT, SA’s main coal export terminal, fell to 47.21-million tonnes in 2023, the lowest since 1992.

Transnet’s struggles are blamed on a lack of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. This has forced some minerals exporters to resort to trucking to port, with some commodity cargo now going through Mozambique.

However, some major coal exporters, including Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources, said they noted improved freight rail performance during the second half of 2024.

RBCT said in a performance update on Friday that 6,342 trains were offloaded at the terminal in 2024, up from 5,820 the year before. The average number of trains also edged up to 17 a day in 2024, from 16 the previous year.

In 2024, Asia’s share of SA’s coal exports increased to 43.99-million tonnes, or 84.5% of the total, up from 37.1-million the previous year. India accounted for 25.75-million tonnes while Pakistan imported 2.37-million tonnes.

Shipments to Europe, which surged to 14.3-million tonnes in 2022 when the EU banned coal from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, further declined to 3.54-million tonnes last year, after falling to 6.8-million tonnes in 2023.

Reuters

Mining output shrinks in November

Decline led by gold sector, where production has now fallen for 13 consecutive months
Economy
3 days ago

EU carbon tax means adapt or die, PwC report says

SA manufacturers have no choice but to reduce their carbon foorprint if they want to compete
Economy
3 months ago

Exporters choose SA’s neighbours amid delayed port privatisation

Centre for Risk Analysis says increasing competition underscores urgent need for Transnet’s recovery plan
Economy
4 months ago

Shrinking mining output will weigh on second-quarter GDP

But it is probably not enough to drag economy into technical recession, says Oxford Economics economist
Economy
5 months ago

SA can create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, report shows

Most are likely to come from the solar sector, a study by Boston Consulting Group reads
Economy
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jooste’s scramble for cash on eve of Steinhoff’s ...
National
2.
Stranded passenger describes ordeal at Cape Town ...
National
3.
Legal challenge looms as Ramaphosa signs ...
National
4.
Mbalula defends Ntshavheni as GNU partners call ...
National
5.
Transnet in full-on private partnership mode as ...
National

Related Articles

Mining output shrinks in November

Economy

How SA can follow Australia’s renewable energy path

National

UK study finds Sasol well placed to drive SA’s green hydrogen sector

Companies / Energy

Grindrod hit hard by disruption after Mozambican election

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.