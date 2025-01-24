Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Picture: REUTERS/TANISHA HEIBERG
Coal exports from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) rose 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024, the highest in three years, amid signs of improving freight rail performance.
SA’s coal shipments have declined from 76-million tonnes in 2017, mainly due to state-owned freight rail and port operator Transnet’s lack of capacity to haul commodities to export markets.
Coal exports through RBCT, SA’s main coal export terminal, fell to 47.21-million tonnes in 2023, the lowest since 1992.
Transnet’s struggles are blamed on a lack of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. This has forced some minerals exporters to resort to trucking to port, with some commodity cargo now going through Mozambique.
However, some major coal exporters, including Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources, said they noted improved freight rail performance during the second half of 2024.
RBCT said in a performance update on Friday that 6,342 trains were offloaded at the terminal in 2024, up from 5,820 the year before. The average number of trains also edged up to 17 a day in 2024, from 16 the previous year.
In 2024, Asia’s share of SA’s coal exports increased to 43.99-million tonnes, or 84.5% of the total, up from 37.1-million the previous year. India accounted for 25.75-million tonnes while Pakistan imported 2.37-million tonnes.
Shipments to Europe, which surged to 14.3-million tonnes in 2022 when the EU banned coal from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, further declined to 3.54-million tonnes last year, after falling to 6.8-million tonnes in 2023.
Richards Bay exports rise to highest in three years
Coal exports from RBCT were up 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024 amid signs of improving freight rail performance
Coal exports from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) rose 10% to 52.08-million tonnes in 2024, the highest in three years, amid signs of improving freight rail performance.
SA’s coal shipments have declined from 76-million tonnes in 2017, mainly due to state-owned freight rail and port operator Transnet’s lack of capacity to haul commodities to export markets.
Coal exports through RBCT, SA’s main coal export terminal, fell to 47.21-million tonnes in 2023, the lowest since 1992.
Transnet’s struggles are blamed on a lack of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. This has forced some minerals exporters to resort to trucking to port, with some commodity cargo now going through Mozambique.
However, some major coal exporters, including Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources, said they noted improved freight rail performance during the second half of 2024.
RBCT said in a performance update on Friday that 6,342 trains were offloaded at the terminal in 2024, up from 5,820 the year before. The average number of trains also edged up to 17 a day in 2024, from 16 the previous year.
In 2024, Asia’s share of SA’s coal exports increased to 43.99-million tonnes, or 84.5% of the total, up from 37.1-million the previous year. India accounted for 25.75-million tonnes while Pakistan imported 2.37-million tonnes.
Shipments to Europe, which surged to 14.3-million tonnes in 2022 when the EU banned coal from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, further declined to 3.54-million tonnes last year, after falling to 6.8-million tonnes in 2023.
Reuters
Mining output shrinks in November
EU carbon tax means adapt or die, PwC report says
Exporters choose SA’s neighbours amid delayed port privatisation
Shrinking mining output will weigh on second-quarter GDP
SA can create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, report shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mining output shrinks in November
How SA can follow Australia’s renewable energy path
UK study finds Sasol well placed to drive SA’s green hydrogen sector
Grindrod hit hard by disruption after Mozambican election
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.