Parks Tau commits to consultation on Transformation Fund
The fund aims to raise R100bn by 2029, and trade minister Parks Tau says it is not about imposing new obligations
24 January 2025 - 15:39
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has committed to public engagement on the conceptual framework for the planned controversial Transformation Fund, which aims to raise R100bn by 2029 to foster BEE.
“The fund’s conceptual framework will be opened for public consultation and stakeholder engagement with a target to mobilise R100bn by 2029,” the minister said in a statement Friday. ..
