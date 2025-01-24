Mantashe tells Vavi that government cannot be responsible for illegal miners’ deaths

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says the government cannot be held responsible for the deaths of illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West.
Earlier, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said if pathology tests confirmed starvation as the cause of death, the government should be held accountable.
“This massacre reflects the government’s failure to uphold the most basic tenet of our constitution: the right to life,” Vavi said.
“It is unconscionable that the government allowed this situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The cold, nonchalant manner in which government officials treat this needless massacre is testament to how cheap black life is.”
The debate centres on the government’s decision to block supplies of food, water and other essentials to the illegal miners, forcing them to surface before the government’s intervention to help with the rescue missions.
At least 78 dead bodies were pulled from the mine and 216 survivors were rescued in operations last week.
The state intervened to facilitate the rescue operation as an interim measure but that owner must take responsibility for the disaster.
Gwede Mantashe, mineral and petroleum resources minister
Briefing the media on Thursday, Mantashe said the government could not be held responsible as the illegal miners went underground of their own free will.
“If you go to a dangerous place, such as a neglected mine, and stay there for about three months, starving yourself to death, how does that become the responsibility of the state?
“That tendency must be addressed. Capital-owned mines exploit resources, make money and when there’s a risk it must be offloaded to the state. This cannot be correct,” he said.
Instead, Mantashe believed the responsibility lay with the owners of the mine.
“If I am the owner of a mine, making money and generating a profit, I should equally take responsibility.
“The Stilfontein mine, which is part of the Buffelsfontein Gold Company owned by a Chinese company, is owned by an existing company and that company must take responsibility.
“The state intervened to facilitate the rescue operation as an interim measure but that owner must take responsibility for the disaster.”
He highlighted the economic effect of illegal mining, estimating it resulted in a loss to the economy of about R60bn in 2024.
“That is a significant leakage from the value of the economy and therefore we cannot be merciful in dealing with that criminal activity. We must address it as a crime and acknowledge that the people underground entered voluntarily into a risky situation.”
Mantashe tells Vavi that government cannot be responsible for illegal miners’ deaths
How is the state responsible if ‘you go to a dangerous place and stay there for about three months, starving yourself to death,’ minister asks
Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says the government cannot be held responsible for the deaths of illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West.
Earlier, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said if pathology tests confirmed starvation as the cause of death, the government should be held accountable.
“This massacre reflects the government’s failure to uphold the most basic tenet of our constitution: the right to life,” Vavi said.
“It is unconscionable that the government allowed this situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The cold, nonchalant manner in which government officials treat this needless massacre is testament to how cheap black life is.”
The debate centres on the government’s decision to block supplies of food, water and other essentials to the illegal miners, forcing them to surface before the government’s intervention to help with the rescue missions.
At least 78 dead bodies were pulled from the mine and 216 survivors were rescued in operations last week.
Briefing the media on Thursday, Mantashe said the government could not be held responsible as the illegal miners went underground of their own free will.
“If you go to a dangerous place, such as a neglected mine, and stay there for about three months, starving yourself to death, how does that become the responsibility of the state?
“That tendency must be addressed. Capital-owned mines exploit resources, make money and when there’s a risk it must be offloaded to the state. This cannot be correct,” he said.
Instead, Mantashe believed the responsibility lay with the owners of the mine.
“If I am the owner of a mine, making money and generating a profit, I should equally take responsibility.
“The Stilfontein mine, which is part of the Buffelsfontein Gold Company owned by a Chinese company, is owned by an existing company and that company must take responsibility.
“The state intervened to facilitate the rescue operation as an interim measure but that owner must take responsibility for the disaster.”
He highlighted the economic effect of illegal mining, estimating it resulted in a loss to the economy of about R60bn in 2024.
“That is a significant leakage from the value of the economy and therefore we cannot be merciful in dealing with that criminal activity. We must address it as a crime and acknowledge that the people underground entered voluntarily into a risky situation.”
TimesLIVE
Police search for escaped Lesotho gang leader of illegal miners
SA officials work with embassies to identify families of dead illegal miners
CARTOON: Body bags and dockets
NGO proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein mine
WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA
HILARY JOFFE: Illegal mining exposes a socioeconomic, political and security crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Police search for escaped Lesotho gang leader of illegal miners
Stilfontein mine rescue ends amid fear and anger
Union blames ‘horrific’ crackdown as more bodies pulled from Stilfontein
SA officials work with embassies to identify families of dead illegal miners
Further 18 bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine
Stilfontein mining tragedy deepens as death toll reaches 78
Rescuers haul 82 survivors, 36 bodies from Stilfontein mine
CARTOON: Body bags and dockets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.