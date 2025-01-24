Judge Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant tells of threats, missing data
24 January 2025 - 17:35
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge's sexual harassment complainant has testified she received threats days after filing a complaint against him and that certain information went missing from her phone after a police probe.
The complainant, judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo, testified on the 10th day of the judicial conduct tribunal on Friday that she feared for her safety after receiving a call in January 2023 threatening her and telling her to drop charges against the judge president...
