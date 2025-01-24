National

Durban municipality must be placed under administration, rate payers fume

Ward councillors say poor management oversight has significantly contributed to the poor service delivery

24 January 2025 - 09:43
by Nivashni Nair
File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM) has called for the municipality to be placed under administration for poor performance.

This comes after ward councillors said on social media that due to financial constraints, the municipal water and sanitation department “experienced delayed responses in addressing leak repairs, burst pipes, water meter repairs and sanitation repairs”.

The post read: “This situation has been ongoing for several months and is expected to continue until the next budget allocation for the 2025/26 financial year, scheduled for July 2025. The department's current financial situation has resulted in reduced working hours for plumbers and no overtime.

“Poor management oversight has significantly contributed to the poor service delivery, as highlighted during our councillors’ meeting. The department has been operating with a skeleton staff, leading to a substantial backlog,” councillors said.

“Councillors can escalate repairs but are unable to provide a timeline for completion. Several other departments within the municipality are facing similar challenges, including parks and gardens and electricity.”

The ERPM said blaming "financial constraints" was a cowardly excuse for years of corruption, mismanagement and neglect.

“Residents of the west region are forced to rely on four plumbers for an entire area. Burst pipes, leaking sewage and water crises are rampant, yet the municipality slashes overtime and expects residents to wait until July 2025 for relief. This is an unforgivable betrayal of every ratepayer, who funds this dysfunctional system.

“This is not only incompetence. It’s a humanitarian crisis. Access to water and sanitation is a constitutional right. The municipality's failures are violations of dignity and human rights, and residents will no longer accept this abuse,” the movement said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

“ERPM demands immediate action: national and provincial intervention to restore basic services; full public disclosure of municipal finances to expose corruption; emergency funding and resources to address the crisis now; and resignations of those responsible for the disgrace. Given the above, ERPM believes the call for this municipality to be placed under administration has become necessary and if eThekwini's leaders cannot govern, they must go.” 

