National

Cape Town mayor asks for reasons police raided offices of MMCs

Several municipal officials and business owners face charges relating to the same investigation, says Col Andrè Traut

24 January 2025 - 15:52
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File picture: SAMANE JNR MARKS.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File picture: SAMANE JNR MARKS.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested an urgent briefing from the SA Police Service (SAPS) after commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of two members of the mayoral committees (MMCs) on Friday.

“I note the raid by authorities at the offices of MMCs JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who have informed me they’ve offered full co-operation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the allegations,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine further actions once this has been received.”

Limberg is the MMC for energy and Smith for safety and security.

Provincial commercial crimes investigators descended on the municipality’s offices on Friday morning.

Their presence is part of forensic investigations, which emanate from a case before court. Several municipal officials and business owners face myriad charges that relate to the same investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

However, police did not release further details about the raid.

Whether the investigations the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to arrests remains to be seen. No-one has been arrested. The team requests space to conduct its investigation,” said Traut.

“Speculation about who the investigation is directed at, seizure of items and possible arrests would be premature. It would be out of the norm for SAPS investigators to discuss pertinent details of their investigations. The focus is on presenting a strong case before court.”

TimesLIVE

Prasa finally signs rail deal with City of Cape Town

The service level plan has been signed after court action, threats of an intergovernmental dispute and more than a year of negotiations
National
1 month ago

It’s all stations to Cape Town as the rail plan comes on track

A deal with Prasa has been signed — but how will the running of the city’s own railway be funded, an expert asks
News & Fox
1 month ago

Investigation into attempted attack on Jewish centre under way, says Cape Town mayor

Geordin Hill-Lewis says should the SAPS confirm attack, ‘I know I would speak for all Capetonians in condemning such an attempt’
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jooste’s scramble for cash on eve of Steinhoff’s ...
National
2.
Stranded passenger describes ordeal at Cape Town ...
National
3.
Legal challenge looms as Ramaphosa signs ...
National
4.
Mbalula defends Ntshavheni as GNU partners call ...
National
5.
Transnet in full-on private partnership mode as ...
National

Related Articles

Prasa finally signs rail deal with City of Cape Town

National

Investigation into attempted attack on Jewish centre under way, says Cape Town ...

National

City of Cape Town pushes for plan from Prasa to manage commuter rail

National

Cape Town mayor wants shacks causing flooding removed

National

Cape Town’s R76bn budget focuses on infrastructure and water

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.