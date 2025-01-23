Transnet in full-on private partnership mode as it brings projects to market
Company pushes ahead with reforms that will open up logistics industry
Transnet will come to market within the next six months to seek private partners for a series of new rail and port projects as it pushes ahead with reforms that will open up SA’s logistics industry and mobilise substantial private investment and expertise to tackle the logistics crisis.
It plans to put a R20bn new manganese export terminal in Ngqura out to market in May and to come back to market with a project to upgrade the container corridor between Durban and Johannesburg. Also high on the list is a private partnership to develop port and rail infrastructure for the Ukuvuselela automotive corridor between Pretoria and the Eastern Cape. The group is also targeting the dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay and a new locomotive leasing company for private sector participation...
