SA fighting an NHI war, Motsoaledi tells WEF
Health minister says there are three legal challenges to stop National Health Insurance
The SA government is fighting a “big war” against those opposing National Health Insurance (NHI), health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told world leaders at the World Economic Forum’s meeting on Wednesday.
NHI is the ANC’s fiercely contested plan for achieving universal health coverage and aims to ensure all eligible patients are provided with care that is free at the point of delivery. One of its most controversial proposals, contained in the National Health Insurance Act signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, is that medical schemes will be restricted to only covering conditions that are not provided under NHI...
