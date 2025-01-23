National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 8

Whitefield speaks to West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram

23 January 2025 - 08:48
by BusinessLIVE
Picture: SUPPLIED

Want to get ahead? Be brilliant just 10 minutes a day. Listen to acclaimed West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram’s Art of Deciding with Bruce Whitfield.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will be publishing the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up with season 1:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield: best advice for deciding for 2025

Here is a compilation of the best advice we've heard so far on the podcast
National
1 week ago

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 6

This episode is with Asbjørn Rachlew
National
1 month ago

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 5

Whitfield speaks to poker player Liv Boeree
National
2 months ago
