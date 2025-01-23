PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 8

Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and energy policies are expected to affect global economic growth and energy demand
World community must return to the two-state solution to establish a durable ceasefire between Israel and Gaza
Whitefield speaks to West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Vukile will assess the property, which was flooded in November, to determine the next step
CPI remains at the floor of the Reserve Bank’s target range despite mild increasefrom November
Move amounts to expropriating private sector’s enterprise & supplier development initiatives
The charity and other US funders will cover US financial obligations to the UN climate framework
We need to know who stood to benefit or if there was any wrongdoing in the process, says provincial president
The V&A Waterfront has big plans to welcome more of the world’s superyachts — to the benefit of both international travellers and the local economy
Want to get ahead? Be brilliant just 10 minutes a day. Listen to acclaimed West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram’s Art of Deciding with Bruce Whitfield.
The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will be publishing the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Catch up with season 1:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 8
Whitefield speaks to West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram
Want to get ahead? Be brilliant just 10 minutes a day. Listen to acclaimed West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram’s Art of Deciding with Bruce Whitfield.
The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will be publishing the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Catch up with season 1:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield: best advice for deciding for 2025
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 6
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 5
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.