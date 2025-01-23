Motor industry raises alarm over Amsa closure
Production crisis could cost over 100,000 jobs, but industry officials believe this can be averted
23 January 2025 - 18:00
Senior motor industry officials believe a potential production crisis costing more than 100,000 jobs, caused by ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) proposed closure of its Newcastle long-steel factory, can be averted, or at least postponed, after emergency talks with the company and government.
Amsa announced two weeks ago that it would halt production at both its Vereeniging and Newcastle steel plants at the end of January. Newcastle provides the motor industry with 70,000 tonnes of long steel annually, primarily for automotive components used in vehicle manufacture...
