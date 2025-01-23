Mbenenge sexual harassment probe shines a light on power relations in judiciary
The power dynamic between Selby Mbenenge and Andiswa Mengo may become an important in determining whether the judge president is guilty
23 January 2025 - 11:55
The power dynamic in the relationship between judge president Selby Mbenenge and judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, who has accused Mbenenge of sexual harassment, was the focus of a segment of Mengo’s cross-examination on Wednesday, and could become an important factor for the tribunal in ultimately determining whether the judge president is guilty.
A leading 2016 labour appeal court judgment said sexual harassment “at its core” was about “the exercise of power” and “in the main reflects the power relations that exist both in society generally and specifically within a particular workplace”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.