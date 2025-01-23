Mantashe doubles down as mining sector reports lowest annual fatalities
23 January 2025 - 17:18
SA mining recorded the lowest number of fatalities in the sector’s history last year, according to statistics released by mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday.
The mining sector reported 42 deaths in 2024, a 24% year-on-year decline from the previous year and a record low. The previous record was 49 fatalities in 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.