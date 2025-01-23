LSE academic says teaching of history in SA creates illusion of racial harmony
London School of Economics professor says the way in which the past is taught distances it from young people’s everyday lives
23 January 2025 - 11:33
A top academic at the International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics (LSE), Chana Teeger says her research into how history is taught at SA schools ignores the legacies of apartheid, creating an illusion of racial harmony.
Teeger, who is the associate professor in the department of methodology, said history taught students lessons that undermined political action aimed at undoing the legacies of the past...
