Legal challenge looms as Ramaphosa signs Expropriation Bill into law
DA expresses its strong opposition to the polarising new legislation
23 January 2025 - 17:47
UPDATED 23 January 2025 - 23:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Expropriation Bill, bringing the ideological divergence in the government of national unity (GNU) into its sharpest focus yet as the DA expressed opposition and mooted a possible legal challenge.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa had signed the bill “which repeals the predemocratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons”...
