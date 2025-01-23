Government sued for R167m by survivors of apartheid
The Foundation for Human Rights and 25 families of victims and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities are seeking justice
The country’s largest constitutional damages suit to date has been filed against the government by the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) and 25 families of victims and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities for actively sabotaging their attempt to seek justice and closure more than two decades after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
The landmark lawsuit by the multiracial group of applicants for more than R167m targets the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa, justice minister Nkhensani Kubayi, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi, police minister Senzo Mchunu and national police commissioner Fanie Masemola...
