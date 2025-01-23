Government and experts at odds over reason for continued high cost of food in SA
Decreased food inflation, no load-shedding and lower fuel costs have not yet resulted in price cuts
23 January 2025 - 05:00
The government has called on South Africans to be a little more patient before they see a decrease in food prices.
It says high-level meetings are ongoing to try to figure out why a decrease in food inflation, no load-shedding and lower fuel prices for months now have not yet resulted in a decrease in on-shelf prices at retailers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.