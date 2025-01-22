National

Zimbabwe fears reduction in HIV/Aids funding after US withdrawal from WHO

Country has been a major beneficiary of US medical assistance programme

22 January 2025 - 20:58
by Nyasha Chingono
Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be affected by the US's withdrawal from the WHO, Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned delegates in Davos. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube expressed concern on Wednesday that the US’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation will lead to cuts in aid to Zimbabwe and other countries most affected by HIV/Aids.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the US withdrawal after his inauguration to a second term on Monday.

“Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be impacted, Ncube said. “This is a concern, a fear, we are expressing,” Ncube said in an online briefing from Davos, where was attending the World Economic Forum.

Zimbabwe receives more than $200m (R3.70bn) annually from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) and the US has given Zimbabwe more than $1.7bn since 2006 to strengthen health systems and support people living with HIV, according the US embassy in Harare.

Pepfar contributes almost $90m a year to support salaries and incentives for healthcare workers in Zimbabwe, in addition to funding HIV and viral load testing, prevention, cervical cancer screening and tuberculosis treatment.

Zimbabwe is struggling to fund its public health system, prompting the government to introduce a sugar tax on beverages last year to help raise funds for cancer treatment. Another tax on fast foods was implemented this year.

“We need to scale up our funding for health. The earmarked taxes should be directed towards health as we build our capacity to fill the gap should any funding recede,” Ncube said.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Trump’s executive orders are bad for global health

US to quit the WHO and there will be a 90-day pause on foreign aid
Opinion
17 hours ago

Kganyago warns Trump policies could dent SA’s improved outlook

Reserve Bank governor says economy could grow close to 2% this year but risks abound for inflation
Economy
1 day ago

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

The US is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing about 18% of its overall funding
World
1 day ago

International effort launched to offer easier access to HIV drug

SA activists have been pushing hard for lower prices for the drug
National
1 month ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Policy certainty needed for political dramas to settle

Firm statements are needed on many fronts, National Health Insurance being the most obvious
Opinion
17 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide

SA may be a prize if Donald Trump genuinely wants to work towards a new global order
Opinion
2 days ago

OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa

Africa’s leaders need to be bold and prioritise their interests
Opinion
5 days ago
