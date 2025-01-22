National

Ramaphosa ‘not worried about bonds with US under Trump’

President says he spoke to counterpart after election victory and looks forward to working with his administration

22 January 2025 - 19:38
by Brad Haynes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Davos — President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the country’s relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Trump after his election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

“I’m not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

SA now holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.

Ramaphosa said SA would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency.

Reuters

Kganyago warns Trump policies could dent SA’s improved outlook

Reserve Bank governor says economy could grow close to 2% this year but risks abound for inflation
Economy
1 day ago

South Africans voice hopes and fears as Trump takes oath

US president’s stance on SA and Africa, and immigration are well known, but working expatriates remain positive
National
1 day ago

SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide

SA may be a prize if Donald Trump genuinely wants to work towards a new global order
Opinion
2 days ago

OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa

Africa’s leaders need to be bold and prioritise their interests
Opinion
5 days ago

South Africans divided over Trump presidency, study shows

While 35% of citizens believe the rule will be good for SA, 24% say his re-election spells bad news, according to global poll
National
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zulu queen-to-be says wedding is taking place as ...
National
2.
Defaulting employers in line of fire
National
3.
KZN government to decide fate of ‘white elephant’ ...
National
4.
South Africans demand immediate help for penguins ...
National
5.
National Transmission Company’s pilot power ...
National

Related Articles

Global finance institutions need to reform, Ramaphosa tells WEF

National

Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa

National

Ramokgopa tells WEF stability in Africa is vital for investment

National

WATCH: A view from WEF — climate change and the private sector

World

WATCH: SA can drive African growth via G20

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation, Davos and Trump’s grand entrance

Economy

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Trump and SA hosting the G20

Opinion / Columnists

LUNGILE MASHELE: Banks change stance as Trump changes global energy trajectory

Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s support for mining can benefit developing countries

Opinion / Columnists

NICK VAN RENSBURG: SA’s economic 2025 will be anything but dull

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.