Ramaphosa ‘not worried about bonds with US under Trump’

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Davos — President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the country’s relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.
Ramaphosa said he spoke to Trump after his election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.
“I’m not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
SA now holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.
Ramaphosa said SA would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency.
