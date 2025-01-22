National Transmission Company’s pilot power project to go to market
NTC issues instruction to approach private sector to build and run transmission lines
22 January 2025 - 05:00
The government’s pilot project to introduce private sector participation for the expansion of Eskom’s transmission network is expected to go to market in the third quarter in a move that would set the ball rolling for companies to play a role in the estimated R100bn-plus scheme.
In a presentation prepared for organised business on the sidelines of the ANC’s anniversary celebrations, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said his ministry and the Treasury had been working on regulatory requirements and strategies to make it easier and safer for private companies to invest in a power lines network...
