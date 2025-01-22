National

Jeremy Gauntlett to retire following abuse accusations

22 January 2025 - 21:51
by TimesLIVE
Jeremy Gauntlett SC/KC. File photo
Image: THE TIMES

Jeremy Gauntlett, an eminent senior advocate, has intimated he plans to retire as an advocate after allegations of sexual abuse that happened decades ago. 

On Tuesday, the General Council of the Bar announced that the allegations of sexual abuse against Gauntlett have been referred to the Cape Bar Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, where he practised as an advocate in SA. 

In a letter sent to the Legal Practice Council, Johannesburg Society of Advocates and General Council of the Bar of SA and seen by TimesLIVE, Gauntlett said there had been a “blitz” of media reports concerning his private life and events that took place decades ago. 

Gauntlett said he had not responded to these allegations because he thought — and had been advised by others — that his private life was private. 

He said the continued storm was “intolerable” for him and for his family who had gone through so much.

“I have for some time been planning to retire after what has been a long and fulfilling legal career. I intend to do this now,” he said.

TimesLIVE 

Allegations against senior counsel Gauntlett referred to bar councils

Allegations of sexual abuse emerged last week after a complainant posted them on social media
National
4 hours ago
