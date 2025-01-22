Allegations against senior counsel Gauntlett referred to bar councils

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) says allegations of sexual abuse by Jeremy Gauntlett have been referred to the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, where he practises as a senior advocate.
The allegations emerged last week after a complainant posted them on social media.
Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba appointed Gauntlett, former Supreme Court of Appeal judge Ian Farlam and former UCT vice-chancellor Mamphela Ramphele in November last year to lead an inquiry into the implications for the Anglican Church of Southern Africa of a Church of England review of serial violent abuse by John Smyth in the UK and Zimbabwe in the 1980s and 1990s.
Makgoba said he received a letter on January 16 concerning a separate allegation of abuse by Gauntlett, which the complainant threatened to make public unless Gauntlett stepped down from the panel by January 31.
Makgoba said the complainant, without further communication, published details of his allegations on social media later that evening.
On Friday Gauntlett proposed stepping down from the panel, which Makgoba accepted subject to consultation with other members of the panel.
On Saturday accepted Gauntlett’s offer on the principle in law that even the appearance of a conflict of interest could be enough to trigger recusal from a matter.
On Tuesday the GCB said the allegations made were serious and of concern to it, the public and the legal profession.
“The GCB is a federal organisation and, in consequence, this matter has been referred to the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates for their processes to take place The GCB will monitor any and all processes undertaken.”
