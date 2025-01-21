State and stakeholders continue talks about Amsa’s troubled steel unit
Amsa has said there have been ongoing talks with the government since December 2023 to address structural issues affecting the longs business
The government and one of SA’s largest trade unions said on Tuesday that engagements were continuing with troubled steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), over the decision to close its longs (steel) operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging, affecting at least 3,500 jobs.
Longs steel products include rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, rails and sections. Amsa, Africa’s largest steel producer, announced two weeks ago it was winding down its long steel plants, including the Newcastle and Vereeniging operations and the rail and structures subsidiary, Amras. The decision was due to “prolonged weak economic conditions, logistics and energy challenges, and unsustainable competition from low-cost imports”. ..
