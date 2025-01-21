South Africans voice hopes and fears as Trump takes oath

Busie Matsiko, president of the New York-Africa Chamber of Commerce, at Mr Bao, a South African-US collaborative restaurant in New York. Picture: JEN SU
South Africans in the US have expressed hope and fear over what might lie in store as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday.
SA Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa) president Neil Diamond accompanied Ebrahim Rasool, SA’s ambassador to the US, to Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.
“Saccusa recognises the importance of strong diplomatic and economic ties between SA and the US,” Diamond told TimesLIVE. “The Trump administration’s approach to Africa and bilateral engagements will be assessed to identify opportunities and challenges for SA businesses.
“We know Trump has historically had a ‘US-first’ approach, or a ‘US-centric’ approach, and we have some concerns how that would play out in the geopolitical relationship with SA, as well as SA’s relationships with other global players.
SA Chamber of Commerce USA board member Hein April, left, SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool and Neil Diamond, president of Saccusa. Rasool and Diamond attended the inauguration of US president Donald Trump in Washington DC. Picture: Saccusa
“Some of the key concerns include Trump’s historical approach towards Africa and his view of Africa, more specifically SA and our role in Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA), as well as the Brics economic policy. Any new administration brings opportunities and challenges for South Africans living in the US,” Diamond added.
“First are the immigration policies. While there’s optimism surrounding the H-1B visas, any restrictive changes to other visa categories — for example, the H-2A programme that brings 10,000 temporary agricultural workers over each year, green card processes, visa delays or family-based migration — could affect South Africans aspiring to live and work in the US.
Amapiano DJ Tab iill, aka Thabile Rampa, has been living in New York City for the past three years. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ross Franks has lived in the Chicago area of the US for more than three years, where he is in a leadership development programme at a tech firm. “I feel that Trump, and specifically his alliance with Elon Musk, has clearly indicated support of professionals working and living in the US,” said Franks.
“Trump has also said on a podcast with tech professionals and other venture capitalists that he believes people studying in the US should be granted easier means to work and stay after graduating from certain US programmes, either through green cards or other pathways. I’m hopeful the new administration will potentially simplify or reform the outdated pathways for professionals to work in the US, possibly with a path to citizenship.”
Busie Matsiko, who has lived in the US for 24 years, is president of the New York—Africa Chamber of Commerce. “I feel each side should be open-minded, show compassion and respect — and the inauguration coincided with Martin Luther King Jr Day which brings reflection. We shouldn’t forget the past and history, but at the same time we should keep an open mind.
“I’m a Christian who believes in fairness,” she added. “I think we should allow Trump the opportunity to make good on his promises. I hope God will soften his heart and I’m praying and hoping policies in future will benefit our children.”
Ross Franks is based in the Chicago area, where he received his MBA, and is a senior manager in finance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Thabile Rampa, better known as amapiano DJ Tab iill, has lived in New York for the past three years. “My hope for the new administration is if they do mass deportation it would be to target the criminally illegal. After seeing crime go down, the police will stop stereotyping and approaching people with extreme prejudice,” he said.
“My fears are that discrimination against international members of the community will escalate, especially towards Africans. When people find out that not only are you not African-American, but you’re African — you’re then put in a ‘lower’ category of human beings and it’s hard to get your due diligence on justice.”
Diamond added: “We are concerned about some of the anti-immigrant rhetoric displayed but we will work hard to ensure SA voices are included in bilateral discussions and US-Africa initiatives.
“With the arrival of Rasool, we’re already seeing the inclusivity of those approaches. Saccusa remains committed to supporting the SA business and professional community in the US by proactively addressing these challenges and identifying opportunities for growth and collaboration.”
South Africans voice hopes and fears as Trump takes oath
US president’s stance on SA and Africa, and immigration are well known, but working expatriates remain positive
South Africans in the US have expressed hope and fear over what might lie in store as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday.
SA Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa) president Neil Diamond accompanied Ebrahim Rasool, SA’s ambassador to the US, to Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.
“Saccusa recognises the importance of strong diplomatic and economic ties between SA and the US,” Diamond told TimesLIVE. “The Trump administration’s approach to Africa and bilateral engagements will be assessed to identify opportunities and challenges for SA businesses.
“We know Trump has historically had a ‘US-first’ approach, or a ‘US-centric’ approach, and we have some concerns how that would play out in the geopolitical relationship with SA, as well as SA’s relationships with other global players.
“Some of the key concerns include Trump’s historical approach towards Africa and his view of Africa, more specifically SA and our role in Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA), as well as the Brics economic policy. Any new administration brings opportunities and challenges for South Africans living in the US,” Diamond added.
“First are the immigration policies. While there’s optimism surrounding the H-1B visas, any restrictive changes to other visa categories — for example, the H-2A programme that brings 10,000 temporary agricultural workers over each year, green card processes, visa delays or family-based migration — could affect South Africans aspiring to live and work in the US.
Ross Franks has lived in the Chicago area of the US for more than three years, where he is in a leadership development programme at a tech firm. “I feel that Trump, and specifically his alliance with Elon Musk, has clearly indicated support of professionals working and living in the US,” said Franks.
“Trump has also said on a podcast with tech professionals and other venture capitalists that he believes people studying in the US should be granted easier means to work and stay after graduating from certain US programmes, either through green cards or other pathways. I’m hopeful the new administration will potentially simplify or reform the outdated pathways for professionals to work in the US, possibly with a path to citizenship.”
Busie Matsiko, who has lived in the US for 24 years, is president of the New York—Africa Chamber of Commerce. “I feel each side should be open-minded, show compassion and respect — and the inauguration coincided with Martin Luther King Jr Day which brings reflection. We shouldn’t forget the past and history, but at the same time we should keep an open mind.
“I’m a Christian who believes in fairness,” she added. “I think we should allow Trump the opportunity to make good on his promises. I hope God will soften his heart and I’m praying and hoping policies in future will benefit our children.”
Thabile Rampa, better known as amapiano DJ Tab iill, has lived in New York for the past three years. “My hope for the new administration is if they do mass deportation it would be to target the criminally illegal. After seeing crime go down, the police will stop stereotyping and approaching people with extreme prejudice,” he said.
“My fears are that discrimination against international members of the community will escalate, especially towards Africans. When people find out that not only are you not African-American, but you’re African — you’re then put in a ‘lower’ category of human beings and it’s hard to get your due diligence on justice.”
Diamond added: “We are concerned about some of the anti-immigrant rhetoric displayed but we will work hard to ensure SA voices are included in bilateral discussions and US-Africa initiatives.
“With the arrival of Rasool, we’re already seeing the inclusivity of those approaches. Saccusa remains committed to supporting the SA business and professional community in the US by proactively addressing these challenges and identifying opportunities for growth and collaboration.”
TimesLIVE
Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target
Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration
SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide
EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world
Bitcoin rally cools as Trump makes no new mention of crypto
WATCH: How Trump’s return to power could affect SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target
Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins
Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration
SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide
Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.