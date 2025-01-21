SAA relaunches daily flights between Joburg and Dar es Salaam

SAA's new route is expected to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration and generate new opportunities for trade, investment and development for South Africa and Tanzania. Picture: SAA/X
SAA on Monday officially resumed daily flights between Joburg and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.
SAA interim CEO Prof John Lamola has emphasised the importance of the route.
“This flight is not simply a milestone for SAA and linking Joburg and Dar es Salaam through air travel; it heralds a bridge that connects two of Africa’s most influential economies and strengthens the friendship between our nations,” he said.
The newly reinstated service will operate seven days a week, offering both point-to-point travel and convenient connections for passengers flying beyond Joburg.
The airport posted on X that return airfares start from R7,606.
The daily flights will depart OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg at 10pm and land at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam at 2.30am (EAT).
The return flights will leave Dar es Salaam at 5.10am (EAT) and arrive in Joburg at 7.55am, the time difference being one hour with Dar es Salaam ahead.
The wait is over JNB 🇿🇦✈️🇹🇿 DAR nonstop is HERE! All teams are ready, and SA188 is set to depart at 22:00 today!
Passengers travelling on our inaugural flight, make your way to Terminal B, Counters B51-53. See you there!
Dar es Salaam is East Africa’s largest city by population and is an important regional economic and logistical hub. It is a gateway for tourist attractions in the region.
The relaunch aligns with SAA’s expansion efforts across the African continent. In November 2024, the airline increased its frequency to Harare, Zimbabwe and Lusaka, Zambia, to 12 flights a week.
Additionally, flights to Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana, were ramped up to four a week.
The airline already operates in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), increasing its flights to Kinshasa and adding services to Lubumbashi, a mining hub in that country.
“It [Dar es Salaam service] brings together industries, communities and resources, enabling us to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration and generate new opportunities for trade, investment and development for both our economies, and for the people of SA and Tanzania,” said Lamola.
Reinstated service seen as 'a bridge connecting two of Africa's most influential economies'
