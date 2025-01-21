Ramokgopa tells WEF stability in Africa is vital for investment
The energy minister was a panellist discussing the geo-economics of energy and materials at the WEF annual forum in Davos
21 January 2025 - 15:09
African countries need political stability to attract investors, but elections like Mozambique’s, “where there was a bit of tension”, could derail investment, energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told told world leaders on Tuesday.
“We’ve seen that there's been a number of elections that have taken place on the continent, and there, by many accounts, …they tend to be free and fair, with the exception of Mozambique, where there was a bit of tension,” he said...
