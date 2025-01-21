Judge president Mbenenge hits back, says complainant ‘omitted her disgusting sexual messages’
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, says Andiswa Mengo ‘misled’ hearing
21 January 2025 - 19:19
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s legal team on Tuesday argued at the judicial conduct tribunal that the complainant accusing him of sexually harassing her misled the hearing by omitting “disgusting” messages in which she reciprocated his sexual advances.
The complainant, judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, had testified on Tuesday, the seventh day of the tribunal, that Mbenenge’s persistent sexual advances towards her left her traumatised...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.