Split NEC opts to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN PECs

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC has decided to reconfigure its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PECs) after weeks of deliberations.
The party has been debating whether it should disband the two provinces after their poor performance at the polls last year.
National executive committee (NEC) members who spoke on condition of anonymity said the national working committee’s (NWC) recommendations were to either disband or rebuild both structures.
They said the NWC report stated that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership could be disbanded due to a concern over sleepers of the MK party who “continue to infiltrate” its structures, while in Gauteng it was understood that the NWC report said the structure had defied the national leaders during the election campaign.
Lobbying has been taking place since the talk of a possible disbandment started in the NEC, with some supporting a disbandment, while others believe taking such action will further destroy the ANC.
TimesLIVE Premium understands that the national officials were divided going into the weekend’s NEC meeting.
It is understood that deputy president Paul Mashatile, chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane were against a disbandment.
National officials who believed that the two structures should be disbanded included secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa. Treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa is said to have initially sided with Mbalula.
According to the insiders, these two factions met several NEC members during the ANC’s birthday celebrations in an attempt to lobby for support. This as the provincial leaders were also on a mission to lobby, even taking the matter to former ANC president Thabo Mbeki.
It was done in the youth league previously, this reconfiguration thing, instead of a disbandment announcement to manage dynamics.
ANC NEC member
Sunday Times reported the ANC was considering three options, with Mbalula stating the first was to leave things as they were in the two provinces and hope for the best.
The second was to reinforce the provincial executive committees (PECs) by bringing in experienced and respected ANC leaders.
The third was to totally disband the PECs in the two provinces.
The ANC is said to have opted to reconfigure and rebuild the two structures.
One insider told TimesLIVE Premium that the NEC had also decided to add reinforcements in the two provinces. They said of Sunday’s speakers that only 28 people were in support of the disbandment, while 64 were against it.
“It basically means we must change Lebogang [Maile] not to be the elections co-ordinator in Gauteng and get a full-time person to run elections — that’s it. Then we will add people to assist the KZN provincial executive committee. We have already started with that process with the additions of Mike Mabuyakhulu. You keep the PEC and you strengthen it,” the insider said.
Meanwhile, another NEC member said this should not be viewed as a victory by the two provinces, arguing reconfiguration did not exist in the ANC’s constitution. They said they believed reconfiguration was essentially a euphemism for a disbandment.
“It was done in the youth league previously, this reconfiguration thing, instead of a disbandment announcement to manage dynamics. The word disbandment may be risky in political terms and in the public domain.”
Split NEC opts to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN PECs
The party has been debating whether it should disband the two provinces after their poor performance at the polls last year
The ANC has decided to reconfigure its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PECs) after weeks of deliberations.
The party has been debating whether it should disband the two provinces after their poor performance at the polls last year.
National executive committee (NEC) members who spoke on condition of anonymity said the national working committee’s (NWC) recommendations were to either disband or rebuild both structures.
They said the NWC report stated that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership could be disbanded due to a concern over sleepers of the MK party who “continue to infiltrate” its structures, while in Gauteng it was understood that the NWC report said the structure had defied the national leaders during the election campaign.
Lobbying has been taking place since the talk of a possible disbandment started in the NEC, with some supporting a disbandment, while others believe taking such action will further destroy the ANC.
TimesLIVE Premium understands that the national officials were divided going into the weekend’s NEC meeting.
It is understood that deputy president Paul Mashatile, chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane were against a disbandment.
National officials who believed that the two structures should be disbanded included secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa. Treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa is said to have initially sided with Mbalula.
According to the insiders, these two factions met several NEC members during the ANC’s birthday celebrations in an attempt to lobby for support. This as the provincial leaders were also on a mission to lobby, even taking the matter to former ANC president Thabo Mbeki.
Sunday Times reported the ANC was considering three options, with Mbalula stating the first was to leave things as they were in the two provinces and hope for the best.
The second was to reinforce the provincial executive committees (PECs) by bringing in experienced and respected ANC leaders.
The third was to totally disband the PECs in the two provinces.
The ANC is said to have opted to reconfigure and rebuild the two structures.
One insider told TimesLIVE Premium that the NEC had also decided to add reinforcements in the two provinces. They said of Sunday’s speakers that only 28 people were in support of the disbandment, while 64 were against it.
“It basically means we must change Lebogang [Maile] not to be the elections co-ordinator in Gauteng and get a full-time person to run elections — that’s it. Then we will add people to assist the KZN provincial executive committee. We have already started with that process with the additions of Mike Mabuyakhulu. You keep the PEC and you strengthen it,” the insider said.
Meanwhile, another NEC member said this should not be viewed as a victory by the two provinces, arguing reconfiguration did not exist in the ANC’s constitution. They said they believed reconfiguration was essentially a euphemism for a disbandment.
“It was done in the youth league previously, this reconfiguration thing, instead of a disbandment announcement to manage dynamics. The word disbandment may be risky in political terms and in the public domain.”
TimesLIVE
ANC supports full appointment of Joburg acting city manager
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mashaba’s 2026 gambit: Turning tiny drops into an ocean
Julius Malema says bond with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has dissolved
EDITORIAL: No renewal with the same tired cadres in charge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.