Ramaphosa’s spaza shop order saved lives, says education department
Department says closure of spaza shops made a big difference
20 January 2025 - 13:03
The department of basic education (DBE) has hailed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order late last year that all spaza shops in the country be registered, saying it helped prevent further loss of lives after at least 22 school-going children died across SA after consuming snacks bought from spaza shops.
By December 2024 there were at least 890 incidents of food-borne illnesses reported across all provinces, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the worst affected, while Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga recorded dozens of incidents...
