OR Tambo will operate normally in January despite fuel shortage, assures Acsa

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) says the industry has secured enough supply for Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) for January and is collaborating to mitigate any disruption during February.
This comes after a fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) refinery on January 4 affected fuel production.
Acsa said the airport had 27.1-million litres of jet fuel available.
“The airport uses about 3.6-million litres of jet fuel a day, which means there is about 7.6 days of stock on hand until the week ending February 2.”
The refinery scheduled to reopen on February 27, so 97.2-million litres is required for the airport for February.
The Fuels Industry Association of Southern Africa, Natref industry partners and government agencies, including Acsa, are working with fuel industry stakeholders to find jet fuel for February. These include the Central Energy Fund, Strategic Fuel Fund, Transnet Pipelines and Transnet Freight Rail.
Acsa said it had asked Transnet to prioritise the movement of fuel stock from Durban to Gauteng once imported volumes arrived as part of the solution for February.
It said the fuel industry would also build up more stocks at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, which has a higher fuel capacity than its daily consumption, and some airlines and suppliers were exploring alternative measures, such as refuelling at other airports.
“Acsa would like to reassure airlines, passengers and all stakeholders that every necessary step is being taken to maintain normal airport operations and ensure the secure and uninterrupted availability of jet fuel at Ortia.
“Some airlines have raised concerns that their suppliers are restricting them and are not able to secure enough fuel to get them to their next destinations and have started making alternative plans to make fuel stops at other airports. Airlines are entitled to take measures they consider prudent in the circumstances, including tankering from other airports, to save the fuel reserves until certainty about the month of February prevails.”
