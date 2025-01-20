Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo
Mengo accuses the Eastern Cape judge president of making unwarranted sexual advances towards her at work and on WhatsApp
20 January 2025 - 15:51
Andiswa Mengo told a judicial conduct tribunal on Monday that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sent pictures of his penis to other court officials apart from herself.
Mengo, Mbenenge’s secretary, testified before the tribunal investigating a sexual harassment complaint she laid against her boss. ..
