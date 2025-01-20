Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court where she faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Former National Assembly speaker and corruption accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has asked the state for further disclosure of the case against her, resulting in the matter being postponed to March 28.
Mapisa-Nqakula returned to the Pretoria high court on Monday. She faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering for allegedly extorting a bribe from a contractor while she was the minister of defence.
Her appearance on Monday was to ask the court for further information, particularly regarding sections B and C of the state’s brief.
Her legal representative, Graham Kerr-Phillips, said they received documents they believed were outstanding in section A of the brief but would be in talks with the state to obtain more during the next three weeks.
“In those circumstances, and given the availability of the parties, it has been agreed that the matters be postponed to March 28 and before that date we will report back on what the position is and what will happen on March 28.”
Kerr-Phillips said he would either argue for an order on certain aspects of their motion for disclosure, or for the matter to be allocated a trial date.
Prosecutor advocate Paul Louw said the three-week round-table discussion would determine whether to disclose further information.
“There are some documents that are not discoverable [cannot be disclosed] and we will decide that, and on the return date the court will have a good idea of what is at issue, if there is anything,” Louw said.
Mapisa-Nqakula case postponed as she seeks more information
Her lawyer has requested further disclosure of the case against her, saying more documents are needed
