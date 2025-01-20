Defaulting employers in line of fire
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is exploring ways to ensure defaulters pay their outstanding contributions to pension funds
20 January 2025 - 14:53
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is exploring ways to ensure defaulting employers pay outstanding contributions to pension funds amounting to more than R5bn.
Thousands of employers have failed to make their obligatory contributions, a practice particularly prevalent among municipalities and in the private security industry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.