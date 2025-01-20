December road deaths rise to 1,502

Transport minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Barbara Creecy on Monday criticised the lawlessness on SA’s roads as she released details of road fatalities for the 2024 festive season.
Creecy said in Pretoria the December road carnage included 1,200 accidents that resulted in 1,502 deaths, a 5.3% increase, or 70 more deaths over the four weeks than during the 2023 festive season, a reversal of incremental strides made in recent years.
All nine provinces reported fatalities. KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State recorded increases in fatal crash of 54, 70 and two, respectively.
The provincial fatal crash statistics are as follow:
KwaZulu-Natal — 304 fatalities in 247 crashes
Gauteng — 235 fatalities in 224 crashes
Eastern Cape — 231 fatalities in 168 crashes
Limpopo — 180 fatalities in 140 crashes
Mpumalanga — 143 fatalities in 118 crashes
Western Cape — 140 fatalities in 124 crashes
Free State — 106 fatalities in 81 crashes
Northwest — 100 fatalities in 87 crashes
Northern Cape — 63 fatalities 45 crashes.
Additional Metro Police were deployed for roadblocks and to increase visibility. Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU
The Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng recorded decreases of 23, 14 and 76 fatalities, respectively.
The minister congratulated Gauteng traffic officials for their efforts, but added that compared with the previous festive season the latest figures showed there was still much work to do.
“The latest stats show that SA road users continued to have an appalling disregard and respect for traffic laws with tragic consequences,” said the minister.
Creecy said the road safety campaign she launched ahead of the December driving season, which included more than 990 roadblocks aimed at changing drivers’ behaviour, resulted in 711,184 fines issued. Of these, 23,607 fines were for driving without a seat belt on; 16,925 for using a cellphone while driving; and 16,527 for driving an unroadworthy vehicle. However, only 8,917 vehicle were impounded due to a lack of facilities in certain areas.
Motorists’ arrests for various infractions reached 9,550, of which 3,840 were for driving under the influence of alcohol. A total of 414 speedsters were caught; five of them were recorded driving at speeds higher than 200km/h. The highest speed infringement was recorded in Gauteng, where a driver of a BMW sedan was caught at 245km/h.
The latest data shows a total regard for traffic laws by SA motorists. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
“There must be consequences for wanton breaking of our traffic laws,” said the minister.
She also highlighted that more drivers used secondary roads to avoid law enforcement operations on the main routes. In response, officials moved to these roads, but it was not enough to prevent an increase in pedestrian deaths, which accounted for 41% of the total road fatalities.
Creecy suggested that the toll would have been higher without more traffic officials on the roads.
The highest pedestrian death percentage was recorded in Gauteng (63%), followed by the Western Cape (53%) and KwaZulu-Natal (44%). Pedestrians were urged to use pedestrian bridges rather than walk on highways or walk drunk, and to wear visible clothing.
Most crashes were a result of human error (87%), including fatigue, reckless overtaking and drunk driving.
The minister reiterated that road fatalities were not just about the numbers, but also the cumulative effect on the SA economy. Road accidents cost more than R205bn in 2023, or 2.74% of GDP.
The Minister of Transport has called for better and faster response by emergency medical services to the scene of accident. Picture: FRANCINE HIGHAM.
Creecy said she had instructed the provincial departments to scrutinise the data to find a clearer plan for the year and beyond. Plans should include faster response times by emergency services for the injured to have a better chance of survival, especially over weekends.
Creecy conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to confront lawless and dangerous driving. I’m appealing to motorists to exercise care and caution while lawbreakers are warned there will be no way out.”
