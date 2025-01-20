Cosatu and DA oppose centralised SOE model
Proposed legislation aimed at placing SOEs under single holding company is out for public comment until February 14
The release of the National State Enterprises Bill for public comment has created strange bedfellows between Cosatu and the DA, with both opposing the legislation in its current form.
The bill outlines the government’s plans to establish a single holding company for state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Though the ANC-aligned Cosatu and the DA have previously clashed on various labour related issues such as BBBEE, the national minimum wage and compensation for public workers (https://www.politicsweb.co.za/politics/reject-das-reckless-responsible-spending-bill--cos), both argue that placing SOEs under a single company could be cumbersome considering the vast array of SOEs. ..
