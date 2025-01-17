Support for Transnet shake-up rolls in from the logistics sector
Inland port body MIPA says third-party access will unlock opportunities for growth and job creation
17 January 2025 - 05:00
Another key industry body in SA logistics sector has voiced its support for Transnet’s rail network statement that brings closure to the introduction of third-party access to the national rail network.
The Multimodal Inland Port Association (MIPA), an inland port body representing six major inland ports in SA and one in Namibia, this week described the move as a “landmark development” that promises to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability. ..
