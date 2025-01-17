Saru probes conflict of interest allegations in Boks equity deal
The deal fell through in December after it failed to garner sufficient support from Saru’s unions
17 January 2025 - 20:07
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) has resolved to investigate allegations that its CEO Rian Oberholzer stood to financially benefit in the R1.3bn bid to buy a stake of the organisation’s commercial rights, including those of back-to-back world champions, the Springboks, to US private equity firm Ackerley Sports Group (ASG).
The deal fell through in December after it failed to garner sufficient support from Saru’s unions who were hostile to the structure of the deal, which essentially handed control of the commercial rights to ASG...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.