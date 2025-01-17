Reforms a key focus for 2025, government and business agree
Reduction of load-shedding, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act and Transnet Network Statement lauded
17 January 2025 - 05:00
The government and business believe 2025 presents an opportunity for them to craft a more optimistic “SA Inc” narrative and drive increased investment, economic growth and job creation.
The Government Business Partnership which met Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to significantly growing the economy. The presidency and Business for SA (B4SA) released a joint statement after the meeting, attended by president Cyril Ramaphosa, ministers and senior business leaders. ..
