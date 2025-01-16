National

WATCH: Will load-shedding return in 2025?

Business Day TV speaks with Robert Futter, executive director at Cresco

16 January 2025 - 19:59
by Business Day TV
Stats SA will publish electricity production data for November this week. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Stats SA will publish electricity production data for November this week. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Eskom has racked up 295 consecutive days with no load-shedding but could power cuts return? Business Day TV sat down with Robert Futter, executive director at Cresco, for his take on the situation.

