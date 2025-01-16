South Africans divided over Trump presidency, study shows
While 35% of citizens believe the rule will be good for SA, 24% say his re-election spells bad news, according to global poll
16 January 2025 - 05:00
Just 35% of South Africans believe the presidency of Donald Trump is good for SA, according to a global poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations in co-operation with Oxford University’s Europe in a Changing World research project.
The results show many SA respondents are undecided about the incoming US president and what his administration holds for Africa’s most industrialised economy, while 24% said his re-election spelt bad news for the country...
