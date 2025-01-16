Sakeliga challenges constitutionality of Property Practitioners Act
One of the arguments is that the definition of property practitioners is too broad
Business organisation Sakeliga has mounted a legal challenge against the constitutionality and validity of the Property Practitioners Act, both for its overly broad application and for its imposition of BBBEE requirements.
It says if its case is successful, it would remove the application of the act to thousands of businesses and their clients as well as restore their ability to do business without BBBEE certification. The respondents to the matter are the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), human settlements minister Thembi Simelane and trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau. ..
