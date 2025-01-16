OBITUARY: NIS head Niël Barnard takes apartheid secrets to grave
The National Intelligence Service under Barnard ran its own units with death-squad functions
16 January 2025 - 11:55
The former head of the apartheid National Intelligence Service (NIS), Dr Niël Barnard, who died after a long illness on Monday, has taken to his grave many secrets of the fight against the liberation movements — and of the hotly contested transition to democracy.
Although deeply implicated in some of the most notorious decisions of the State Security Council (SSC), which sat at the pinnacle of the security apparatus, Barnard often struck an independent posture that would wind up pitting his NIS against other arms of service, especially the military...
