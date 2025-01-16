Mengo tells tribunal of judge president’s ‘persistent’ request for intimacy
Secretary tells judicial conduct tribunal she made several attempts to snub Selby Mbenenge
16 January 2025 - 20:07
Andiswa Mengo, the secretary at the centre of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s harassment case, on Thursday told a judicial conduct tribunal he “persistently” made sexual advances towards her.
Mengo testified for the fourth day at the tribunal investigating the complaint she laid against Mbenenge...
