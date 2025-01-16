Lottery funding to continue, says NLC as new licence looms
Concerns about hiatus in funding due to the stalled process of naming preferred bidder laid to rest
16 January 2025 - 17:58
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has given the assurance that it has sufficient funds to continue funding civil society organisations and is hopeful there will be no temporary halt in the sale of national lottery tickets until a new lottery operator is appointed.
The licence of operator Ithuba expires in May but trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau announced last month that he would not name a preferred bidder for the fourth licence as he had to ensure that no political party or political party office bearers had a financial interest in the applicants. ..
