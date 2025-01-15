FlySafair claims about overbooking spark war of words in aviation

Airlink and CemAir say they do not overbook their flights. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
FlySafair’s calls last week for the National Consumer Council (NCC) to investigate all airlines operating in SA for overbooking has sparked a war of words in the aviation sector.
Last week the NCC announced it was investigating local and regional airline FlySafair for the practice of overbooking. This, it said, was after complaints were lodged by passengers who had fallen victim to the practice by the airline.
In response, FlySafair claimed the practice was normal and in use worldwide. It said if fairness was to be achieved, the NCC should broaden its investigation to include all airlines in the country.
CemAir, a major player in the local aviation sector, on Wednesday said the practice was “unethical”.
“CemAir wishes to reassure its customers that we do not engage in and never have engaged in the practice of overbooking. Flights are sold only to the seating capacity of the aircraft and it is our view that overselling flights amounts to unethical business practice,” it said.
After FlySafair admitted to engaging in flight overbooking practices to maintain affordable ticket prices, another SA airline, Airlink, also denied it overbooked.
“Airlink would like to inform all its customers, and future travellers, that we do not overbook our flights. Contrary to what has been said publicly by FlySafair, not all SA airlines partake in the practice,” Airlink said.
CemAir criticised FlySafair’s justification for overbooking, which it claims is rooted in financial reasoning.
“We note the recent confirmation by competitor airline FlySafair that passenger overbooking is part of its standard business model as well as its assertion that it is a ‘globally accepted’ practice.
“FlySafair’s contention that ‘all local airlines indulge in this practice’ is a baseless fabrication,” CemAir said.
The airline also raised concerns over FlySafair’s lack of a refund policy for no-show passengers.
“The justification from FlySafair that ‘overbooking assists in mitigating the financial impact of no-show passengers’ can only hold true if the airline refunds the no-show ticket fare, thereby suffering the loss of revenue on that seat with zero resale opportunity. It is our understanding FlySafair does not offer refunds in such circumstances,” said CemAir.
CemAir’s chief commercial officer, Shaniel Singh, emphasised the airline’s commitment to maintaining customer trust.
“We value the confidence our passengers place in us every time they choose to fly with CemAir,” said Singh. “To uphold this trust, our booking policies are straightforward and aligned with our commitment to providing hassle-free travel. We will co-operate fully with any investigation by the NCC.”
Singh referenced other investigations into FlySafair.
“FlySafair has been found to be in breach of the conditions of its air transport licence by the domestic and international licensing councils. Concurrently, the Competition Commission is investigating FlySafair for predatory pricing,” he said.
This comes after a FlySafair passenger took to X to report he had been stranded at the airport due to a flight being overbooked earlier this month. The airline confirmed it had engaged in overbooking as a means to keep ticket prices affordable.
