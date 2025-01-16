Cybercrime tops list of concerns for SA companies, study shows
Worsened by rapid development of AI, cyberrisk overrides all other issues, Allianz Risk Barometer reads
16 January 2025 - 05:00
Cybercrime, which include data breaches or ransomware attacks, and IT disruptions are the biggest worry for companies in SA this year, according to the latest Allianz Risk Barometer.
The study, released on Wednesday, says cybersecurity is foremost in SA companies’ minds after being the second-most important business continuity issue last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.