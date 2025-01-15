Stilfontein mining tragedy deepens as death toll reaches 78
With 78 dead and 166 rescued alive so far, a profound sense of sorrow, relief and anger hangs over the site
15 January 2025 - 20:42
UPDATED 15 January 2025 - 23:30
SA is standing on the cusp of one its worst post-apartheid tragedies as the death toll of illegal miners at a closed mining shaft in the North West inches closer to 100.
Rescuers have retrieved 78 bodies from the closed gold mine in Stilfontein, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told reporters on Wednesday, three days after rescue operations resumed after a court order from judge Ronel Tolmay, whose judgment on Friday appealed to both the basic human value of empathy and that of legal necessity...
