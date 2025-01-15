As schools reopen today, some parents are anxious as their children are among the many thousands who have not been placed at schools.
Provincial departments of education said a preference for suburban schools, late applications, migration and too few highs schools were among the reasons some pupils are yet to be placed.
Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini said they had 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils. She said contributing factors were high demand for English medium schools, specially in the fastest growing towns as more parents migrate to find employment.
Yoliswa Khumalo is one of thousands of Mpumalanga parents waiting for her daughter to be placed.
“We applied early last year. My child is one of the best performing pupils at her primary school. I’m shocked and disappointed my child was not accepted,” she said.
“I'm trying to get her a place as we speak but they said there’s no space at [Hoërskool] Bergvlam. I’m wondering who they prefer. I'm disappointed the basic education department failed to build schools in town [Mbombela]. No school has been built since 1994, which is not right.”
The Free State has 7,034 pupils awaiting placement, with 6,089 of those going to grade 8.
Parents who applied late for admission and those who rejected placement offers and insisted on specific schools have been cited as some of the reasons.
In North West, 915 grade 8 pupils were without schools.
“The reality of the matter is the department has fewer secondary schools than primary schools,” said basic education department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.
He said some parents preferred English-medium schools in the suburbs, and there were not many in the province.
“We have indicated to parents that English-medium schools are limited in our province, so they should not overlook the schools that have been recommended for their children as our curriculum in the province is the same.”
Schools reopen with thousands of pupils not placed
Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini says there are nearly 8,000 unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils there
As schools reopen today, some parents are anxious as their children are among the many thousands who have not been placed at schools.
Provincial departments of education said a preference for suburban schools, late applications, migration and too few highs schools were among the reasons some pupils are yet to be placed.
Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini said they had 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils. She said contributing factors were high demand for English medium schools, specially in the fastest growing towns as more parents migrate to find employment.
Yoliswa Khumalo is one of thousands of Mpumalanga parents waiting for her daughter to be placed.
“We applied early last year. My child is one of the best performing pupils at her primary school. I’m shocked and disappointed my child was not accepted,” she said.
“I'm trying to get her a place as we speak but they said there’s no space at [Hoërskool] Bergvlam. I’m wondering who they prefer. I'm disappointed the basic education department failed to build schools in town [Mbombela]. No school has been built since 1994, which is not right.”
The Free State has 7,034 pupils awaiting placement, with 6,089 of those going to grade 8.
Parents who applied late for admission and those who rejected placement offers and insisted on specific schools have been cited as some of the reasons.
In North West, 915 grade 8 pupils were without schools.
“The reality of the matter is the department has fewer secondary schools than primary schools,” said basic education department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.
He said some parents preferred English-medium schools in the suburbs, and there were not many in the province.
“We have indicated to parents that English-medium schools are limited in our province, so they should not overlook the schools that have been recommended for their children as our curriculum in the province is the same.”
SowetanLIVE
From Alexandra to Sandton, Fhatuwani Mudau achieves seven distinctions
Government must rein in independent schools, say teachers unions
Government fails to meet its 2024 target for quality physical science passes
ANDILE NTINGI: Artisanships offer best route to employment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.