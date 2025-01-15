Ramaphosa kicks off first big economic meeting of the year
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council has called on government to put SA on a path of rapid economic growth
15 January 2025 - 11:42
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) has urged the government to position SA on a path of rapid economic growth due to the changing global environment.
It has also stressed the importance of technological advances in AI and of confronting climate change...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.