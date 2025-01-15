Overbooking flights not our style, say Airlink and CemAir

Airlink and CemAir say they do not overbook their flights. File photo:
In recent weeks FlySafair has come under scrutiny after admitting to engaging in flight overbooking practices to maintain affordable ticket prices.
This has prompted Airlink and CemAir to issue public statements distancing the airlines from the practice.
“Airlink would like to inform all its customers, and future travellers, that we do not overbook our flights.
“Contrary to what has been said publicly by FlySafair, not all SA airlines partake in the practice,” Airlink said.
CemAir, another major player in the local aviation sector, reiterated its stance on the issue.
“CemAir wishes to reassure its customers that we do not engage in, and never have engaged in, the practice of overbooking. Flights are sold only to the seating capacity of the aircraft and it is our view that overselling flights amounts to unethical business practice,” it said.
The airline criticised FlySafair’s justification for overbooking, which it claims is rooted in financial reasoning.
“We note the recent confirmation by competitor airline FlySafair that passenger overbooking is part of its standard business model, as well as its assertion that it is a ‘globally accepted’ practice. FlySafair’s contention that ‘all local airlines indulge in this practice’ is a baseless fabrication,” CemAir said.
The airline also raised concerns over FlySafair’s lack of a refund policy for no-show passengers.
“The justification from FlySafair that ‘overbooking assists in mitigating the financial impact of no-show passengers’ can only hold true if the airline refunds the no-show ticket fare, thereby suffering the loss of revenue on that seat with zero resale opportunity.
“It is our understanding FlySafair does not offer refunds in such circumstances,” said CemAir.
CemAir chief commercial officer Shaniel Singh emphasised the airline’s commitment to maintaining customer trust.
“We value the confidence our passengers place in us every time they choose to fly with CemAir,” said Singh. “To uphold this trust, our booking policies are straightforward and aligned with our commitment to providing hassle-free travel. We will co-operate fully with any investigation by the National Consumer Commission (NCC).”
Singh referenced other investigations into FlySafair.
“FlySafair has been found to be in breach of the conditions of its air transport licence by the domestic and international licensing councils. Concurrently, the Competition Commission is investigating FlySafair for predatory pricing,” said CemAir.
This comes after a FlySafair passenger took to X to report he had been stranded at the airport due to a flight being overbooked earlier this month.
The airline confirmed it had engaged in overbooking as a means to keep ticket prices affordable. The admission sparked a backlash and led to the investigation by the NCC.
Overbooking flights not our style, say Airlink and CemAir
FlySafair’s admission that it engages in a ‘globally accepted’ practice has ruffled the feathers of local competitors
