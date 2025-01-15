Noncompliance with minimum wage rising, study finds
15 January 2025 - 05:00
Noncompliance with SA’s national minimum wage regime, first introduced seven years ago, has gone up with the policy running the risk of being merely an “aspirational” tool to level the playing field, according to a study conducted by University of Cape Town academics.
The study, done on behalf of the National Minimum Wage Commission, was conducted by Haroon Bhorat, Benjamin Stanwix and Timothy Köhler and examined the short-term labour market effects of the March 2024 increase in the national minimum wage, which was the largest adjustment in real terms since the introduction of the policy in 2019...
